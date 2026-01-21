<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=donald%20Trump">Donald Trump</a> on Tuesday marked one year of his return to the White House with a nearly two-hour long press conference.</p><p>Trump brought a large stack of papers titled "365 Wins in 365 Days," a compilation of "daily achievements" since his second term in office from January 20, 2025. </p><p>In what was meant to focus on Trump's achievements in the past one year, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=United%20States">US </a>president rambled about the Nile river being in Egypt, joked about renaming the Gulf of Mexico as Gulf of Trump, made comments about Somali Americans, ranted about not getting enough credit for ending wars, and praised the controversial Hells Angels motorcycle club as "they voted for him".</p><p>The sheets of paper pointed to his accomplishments ranging from reducing the number of immigrants entering the US to improving consumer choice for shower heads and toilets.</p><p>During the address, Trump displayed mugshots of arrested individuals, immigration raids, the Nobel Peach Prize snub and biker gangs.</p><p>In the first 15 minutes, the president displayed mugshots of alleged illegal immigrants who were arrested for serious crimes in Minnesota. After he finished, he tossed the pictures onto the floor next to him.</p><p>Further, Trump launched an attack on Somali immigrants, calling them "very low IQ people" and repeated his belief that Somalia was not even a country. </p><p>The address, which was supposed to be short before flying to Switzerland for the World Economic Forum, ended up being an 81-miniute long opening address followed by another 24 minutes of answering questions. </p><p><strong>A focus on crime and immigration</strong></p><p>In the long press conference, crime and immigration dominated focus. He described US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, especially those currently involved in an immigration crackdown in Minnesota, as patriots and termed those protesting against them as paid agitators. This comes following the shooting of a US citizen by a federal agent. </p><p>Trump has deployed National Security Guard in several Democratic-run cities and has threatened to deploy military in Minnesota. "To me a town, it looks better when you have military people," Trump said.</p><p>The president further claimed Washington has less crime since the deployment of the National Guard last summer. "Your lover's not going to be killed walking through the city," Trump said.</p><p>In a scathing attack on his predecessor Joe Biden, Trump claimed that the 2020 election was rigged and stolen from him. </p><p><strong>Nobel Peace Prize snub</strong> </p><p>Trump reiterated that he has helped stopped eight global wars and that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize. He once again cited the snub as one of the reasons for his push to acquire the Danish territory of Greenland.</p><p>He said that India and Pakistan were "going at it" and could have been a nuclear war, adding that eight planes were shot in the May 2025 escalation. </p><p>"The prime minister of Pakistan was here, and he said President Trump saved 10 million people and may be much more than that. They are both nuclear countries."</p><p>He added that he did not believe the Norwegian government's statement that it does not control the Nobel Foundation, which awards the prize. </p>