Homeworld

'365 Wins in 365 Days' | 'Gulf of Trump', mugshots and Nobel Peace Prize: US President marks one year in office with stack of 'accomplishments'

Trump brought a large stack of papers titled '365 Wins in 365 Days,' a compilation of 'daily achievements' since ‌his second term in office from January 20, 2025.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 03:05 IST
Published 21 January 2026, 03:05 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpNobel Peace PrizeGreenland

