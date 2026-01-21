<p>Danish Member of European Parliament Anders Vistisen on Tuesday hurled abuses at US President<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Donald%20Trump"> Donald Trump</a> during a debate over Greenland. </p><p>Vistisen hit back and Trump, who has in recent days claimed to make <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Greenland">Greenland</a> a part of the US territory.</p><p>Speaking in the European Parliament, Vistisen said, "Let me put this in words you might understand: Mr. President, f*ck off."</p><p>Other members of the House appreciated the quick interruption by the speaker, who asked the member not to use these cuss words, saying they have clear language rules.</p>.<p>However, the House Speaker pulled up Vistisen for using the cuss word, saying it was against the rules. "As much as you might feel or the room might feel into this, we have clear rules about cuss words, language that is inappropriate in this room. I’m sorry to interrupt you, but this is unacceptable even if you might have strong political influence about it."</p><p>On Tuesday, Trump had shared AI-generated image showing Greenland as a part of the US. He had also shared an image where the president, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio planted a US flag in Greenland.</p><p>Earlier, Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen called for respect for its territorial integrity as the crisis over the Arctic island intensifies.</p><p>Nielsen said his government is “working and taking this situation very seriously,” in response to a media question. </p><p>The Greenland PM added that his government had meetings with NATO and its allies, adding that all Western countries should be united by “respect for national, territorial integrity (and) respect for international law.”</p><p>Meanwhile, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen warned that “the worst may still be ahead of us.”</p><p>“We are now being threatened by our closest ally,” she told Danish lawmakers.</p><p>The Danish government was invited to Davos, but a forum spokesperson said Monday no representatives planned to attend.</p>