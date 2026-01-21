Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'Let me put this in words you might understand': Danish MP drops F bomb on 'Mr President' during Greenland debate

Vistisen hit back and Trump, who has in recent days claimed to make Greenland a part of the US territory.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 04:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 January 2026, 04:45 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpDenmarkTrendingGreenland

Follow us on :

Follow Us