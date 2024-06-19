4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan

Islamabad: An earthquake of 4.7 magnitude jolted parts of Pakistan, including the capital Islamabad, on Wednesday.

However, no loss of life or property has been reported yet.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the tremors of the earthquake with epicentre at the southeastern region of Afghanistan and a depth of 98 kilometres were felt across various regions, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Swat, Malakand, North Waziristan, Parachinar, Lower Dir, Hangu, Charsadda, and Swabi.