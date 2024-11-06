47th US President: Everything Donald Trump promised America ahead of polls

Tax Cuts: Trump pledged to extend the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, aiming to make individual income tax reductions permanent. He also proposed eliminating taxes on overtime pay and tips to increase workers' take-home pay.
Trade Policies: He advocated for imposing a universal baseline tariff on most foreign goods to encourage domestic production and reduce reliance on imports.
Mass Deportations: Trump promised to initiate the largest domestic deportation operation in US history, focusing on removing undocumented immigrants.
Border Security: He committed to completing the construction of the southern border wall and implementing stricter immigration enforcement measures.
Affordable Care Act Repeal: Trump aimed to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, proposing its replacement with a system that would lower premiums and expand health savings accounts.
Ending the Ukraine Conflict: He asserted that he would end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours through negotiations, emphasizing a focus on peace and stability.
NATO Relations: Trump expressed intentions to reevaluate the United States' role in NATO, suggesting a potential reduction in involvement to prioritize national interests.
Abortion: He proposed a national ban on late-term abortions, with certain exceptions, aiming to implement more restrictive abortion laws.
Transgender Rights: Trump planned to ban transgender women from participating in women's sports, reflecting his stance on gender and sports policies.
Trump, in his victory speech, urged Americans to put aside past differences and work to make the country great again, while acknowledging that many parts of the country need 'fixing'.
(This article has been generated using AI and edited by DH Web Desk)
Published 06 November 2024, 11:38 IST