5 dead in Arizona after small plane crashes into vehicle

<p>Five people were killed after a small passenger plane failed to take off and crashed into a vehicle near the airport in Mesa, Arizona, on Tuesday, police said.</p>.<p>The Honda jet ripped through the perimeter fence at Falcon Field and crashed into the vehicle around 4:40 pm during an aborted takeoff, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The Federal Aviation Administration said five people were on board.</p>.Navy salvages wreckage of Cessna plane that crashed in Jharkhand.<p>Authorities have not said how many people were in the vehicle.</p>.<p>Five people were dead at the scene, according to Detective Richard Encinas of the Mesa Police Department. It was unclear if the dead were all people on the plane.</p>.<p>Video from <em>ABC15</em> Arizona showed smoke billowing from the flaming wreckage of the jet and at least one damaged vehicle as firefighters tried to put out the fire.</p>.<p>The FAA and the NTSB said they would investigate the crash.</p>