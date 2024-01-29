52 killed in fighting in disputed region straddling Sudan and South Sudan

Juba: More than 50 people, including women and children, were killed in attacks along South Sudan's border with Sudan, a local official said on Monday, in the deadliest incident in a spate of attacks since 2021 related to a boundary dispute.

Armed youth from South Sudan's Warrap State carried out the raids into the neighbouring Abyei region, said Bulis Koch, the Information Minister for Abyei.

Abyei is an oil-rich area that is jointly administered by South Sudan and Sudan, which have both staked claims to it.

Koch told Reuters that 52 people, among them women, children and police officers, were killed during the attacks on Saturday. A further 64 people were wounded.

"Because of the current dire security situation at hand, which has created fears and panic we have imposed a curfew," he said.