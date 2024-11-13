Home
5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.1, while the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported it as having a 5.3 magnitude.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 08:06 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 08:06 IST
World newsPakistanEarthquake

