5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan

<p>Islamabad: A 5.3-magnitude moderate earthquake on Wednesday jolted parts of Pakistan, including the capital Islamabad, according to the country's meteorological department.</p>.<p>According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.1, while the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported it as having a 5.3 magnitude.</p>.<p>"The centre of the earthquake was the Hindukush mountain range in Afghanistan and the depth was 220 kilometres," according to the National Seismic Monitoring Center in Islamabad.</p>.<p>The earthquake struck at 10:13 am (Pakistan time), both the USGS and PMD confirmed.</p>.<p>Following the tremors, people came out of their houses in fear. However, no casualties have been reported so far.</p>.<p>Officials said the tremor was felt in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and various areas of Punjab.</p>.<p>Quakes are common in Pakistan and the worst one in 2005 killed more than 74,000 people. </p>