Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

540 Indian nationals in Nepal prisons absconding since Gen Z protests

The government has issued alerts across the country to look out for those who have escaped from jail in different parts of the country.
Last Updated : 12 October 2025, 16:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2025, 16:27 IST
India NewsWorld newsprotestNepalGen Z

Follow us on :

Follow Us