<p>Kathmandu: Around 540 Indian nationals serving time in various prisons across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nepal">Nepal</a> have been absconding ever since the Gen Z protests, the Department of Prison Management said on Sunday.</p><p>More than 13,000 prisoners escaped from various jails of Nepal during the second day of anti-government Gen Z protests on September 9. </p><p>At least 5,000 Nepali citizens, convicted in various crimes, are still absconding, followed by 540 Indian nationals and 108 prisoners of other nations, the data revealed.</p>.‘Gen Z’ protesters arrested in Nepal for demanding ousted PM Oli’s arrest.<p>The government has issued alerts across the country to look out for those who have escaped from jail in different parts of the country. The Home Ministry has also issued a notice to those absconding prisoners to report to their respective jails. </p><p>Ten prisoners have died during the clash with the security forces, while 7,735 inmates who escaped from various prisons across Nepal during the Gen Z protests have either returned or been brought back to their respective detention centres, authorities reported on September 28.</p><p>Thousands of youths under the banner of the Gen Z group staged anti-government protests in Kathmandu on September 8 and 9, in which 76 people were killed.</p>