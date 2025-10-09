<p>Peshawar: At least six people, including drivers of a petroleum company and irrigation department officials, were abducted by unidentified men in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Four drivers of a petroleum company were abducted along with four trucks from the Baka Khel area.</p>.‘We had plans to attack Pakistan after 26/11, Su-30MKI was ready, govt didn’t act’: Ex-IAF pilot claims.<p>Separately, two officials of the Irrigation Department were abducted during a canal inspection in Pipal Bazar, Banda Daud Shah tehsil.</p>.<p>The police have registered cases in both incidents and started a massive search operation to nab the culprits.</p>.<p>According to data obtained from the Bannu district administration, 23 people have been kidnapped in the district in the last one and a half months.</p>.<p>It includes officials from private companies, teachers, polio workers, the principal of a private school and retired security personnel.</p>.<p>Of the total 23 abductions, seven captives have been recovered while the remaining 16 remain missing, including five employees of a power company abducted almost a month ago.</p>.<p>Bannu is one of the most restive districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where terrorists and militants are active against the security forces, police and government officials.</p>