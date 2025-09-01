6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Southeastern Afghanistan, hundreds feared dead

<p>Hundreds are feared dead following a 6.0 magnitude earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan, in a mountainous area close to the border with Pakistan, local officials said on Monday.</p><p>The quake hit the Jalalabad area around midnight local time.</p><p>It was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.</p><p>In October, 2023, an earthquake in Afghanistan's western province of Herat killed at least 2,400 people, the Taliban administration said. </p>