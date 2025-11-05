Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

7 takeaways from a stunning New York City mayoral election

Cuomo’s message to voters on the right was blunt: “He cannot win. You vote for Curtis, save yourself the time, and vote for Mamdani.”
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 10:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 10:54 IST
World newsNew York Citymayoral election

Follow us on :

Follow Us