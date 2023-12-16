JOIN US
7 women injured in mortar shell explosion in restive northwest Pakistan

Last Updated 16 December 2023, 08:32 IST

Peshawar: Seven women were critically injured in a mortar shell explosion in Pakistan's restive northwest region, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Habib Kot Adana, located in South Waziristan, within the jurisdiction of the Laddha police station on Friday.

SHO Police Station Makeen Muhammad Shuaib said.

The incident took place when the women were collecting timber at a nearby mountain for domestic use during severe harsh cold weather, said Muhammad Shuaib, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Makeen police station.

A mortar shell, fired from an undisclosed location, detonated with a powerful blast, critically injuring the seven women, he said.

The injured victims were shifted to Razmak hospital in Wana, the SHO said, adding that the police are investigating the matter.

(Published 16 December 2023, 08:32 IST)
