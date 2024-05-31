A 2-year-old German artist sells paintings for $7000

Laurent Schwarz, a 2-year-old from Germany is selling his paintings for up to $7000, NYPost reported.
His talent was first acknowledge by his parents last year at a family vacation when he would choose not to leave the resort's activity room.
After returning from their trip, the family set a studio up for him at their house and watched him paint in amazement.
Speaking to the Times of London, his mother, Lisa Schwarz said, "They’re abstracts and what’s unusual is how he integrates discernible figures into them, which people often mention to us and which makes them so popular".
"You can clearly recognize his animals, like elephants which are one of his favorite animals, as well as dinosaurs and horses. It’s very important to him that it’s bright and colorful. Brown and other boring colors don’t interest him. He has a very clear ideas about the colors he mixes," she further added.
Lisa then, made him an Instagram page which quickly gained attraction. After the outpour of love, Lisa started to sell his work online.
Laurent's work has been dislayed at Munich's biggest art fair where it was sold to buyers across the world.
Lisa encourages him and let's him be creative in his work.
"It’s totally up to him when and what he paints. Sometimes he doesn’t feel like painting and doesn’t set foot in his studio for three or four weeks but then suddenly it grabs him and he says, ‘Mama, painting'", Lisa told NYPost.
While Laurent's talent is commendable, he is not the only young artist grabbing eyeballs. A toddler from Ghana named, Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah, began painting when he was six-months-old and is the world's youngest artist as per Guinness World Records, the publication reported.
