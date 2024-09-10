A billionaire farmer fights his jailing as tycoons face crackdown in China

Nothing to do with the law

Some dissidents say it’s unlikely any Communist Party leader would tolerate the rise of powerful independent business leaders.

“Deng Xiaoping famously said that it doesn’t matter if a cat is black or white, as long as it can catch mice,” said Li, the former defense attorney, referring to the late Chinese leader’s pragmatic axiom that ideology took a backseat when it came to the economy. But, Li added, the saying only partly captured Deng’s sentiment. “In reality, what he meant was, you can catch mice, but never forget you are my cat,” he said. “You are not a free cat.”

From early in his tenure as Chinese leader in 2012, Xi made protecting the party’s monopoly on power a primary objective, convinced this was imperative to prevent a Soviet-style collapse, according to reports of his early speeches and leaked internal documents. First, he tightened his hold on the military and security services and eliminated political rivals. In 2015, the Party cracked down on human rights lawyers. Later, national security laws were used to virtually wipe out Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp.

Xi, now in his third term, routinely acknowledges the crucial role the private sector has played in generating wealth and jobs. In an address last year, he said private businesses accounted for more than 50 per cent of tax revenue, 60 per cent of GDP and 80 per cent of urban employment.

But a by-product of this growth driven by the private sector was the spread of liberal ideas.

“This is an unintended consequence,” said former Chinese human rights lawyer Teng Biao. “It isn’t what the Communist Party wanted to see.” Teng left China to avoid arrest in 2014 and now lives in the U.S. “When the Party faces this kind of dilemma, the choice isn’t difficult,” he said. “They always prioritize politics over the economy.”

Teng was part of the legal team that defended Sun in 2003, when the entrepreneur was first prosecuted after his Beijing lecture. Over the years in Hebei, Sun survived numerous disputes with jealous, greedy and sometimes violent local bureaucrats and Party officials, according to his speeches and lawyers. Sun has described unreasonable demands from tax collectors, accused local officials of poisoning his livestock when he refused them a share of his business, and reported one instance in which he was bashed with a hammer by a relative of a local official.

The Hebei authorities didn’t respond to a request for comment.

On Nov. 11, 2020, the full force of the state moved against him. That day, according to lawyers involved in the case, six busloads of armed police with dogs descended on the sprawling Dawu Group complex at Xushui. The police arrested Sun, his wife, their two sons and their wives. They also scooped up the entire company management team, defense lawyers said. In all, 28 people were taken into custody.

Dawu’s bank accounts were frozen, the lawyers said. Police were posted to all entries and exits. Government officials were assigned to manage the business and its subsidiaries, according to Sun’s lawyers, a move they said seriously impaired the group’s operations.

A catalyst for the arrests, according to Sun’s legal advisors, was his accusations on social media that Hebei provincial authorities mishandled a major outbreak of swine flu in 2018. The disease hammered China’s hog industry. In a social media post, Sun said 15,000 pigs had died at the Dawu Group.

The arrests and subsequent trial at the city of Gaobeidian in Hebei were all conducted with a heavy police presence and a ban on press coverage.

Local prosecutors built a case against Sun and the other defendants based on a land dispute between Dawu Group and a neighboring state-owned farm that ended in clashes between employees of the two sides.

“Their objective was very clear,” said Yang Bin, a former government prosecutor turned defense lawyer. “They wanted to totally crush his whole business.”

But Yang was unable to represent the defendants in court. Her law license had been canceled after she sheltered Xu Zhiyong, one of China’s most prominent dissidents, at her home before his arrest in 2020. However, she spent more than a year in Xushui helping to coordinate between the Dawu company and the defendants.

The Party wanted the case to serve as “a deterrent,” said Yang, pointing to the overwhelming police presence. Yang left China late last year and is now living in New York.

While Sun had survived decades of wrangling with officialdom, the end came fast. On July 28, 2021, the case against him and his co-defendants was wrapped up with guilty verdicts after a trial lasting just 14 days.

Sun had expected the courts to deliver justice, former attorney Li said. But for his lawyers, familiar with the Chinese legal system, the rapid pace of the trial was a bad sign.

“When a case goes so fast, it has nothing to do with the law,” Li said. “It is an exercise of the will of the leadership.”