A moral line we must not cross: UN, Red Cross team up to warn the world of 'killer robots'

"We must act now to preserve human control over the use of force. Human control must be retained in life and death decisions. The autonomous targeting of humans by machines is a moral line that we must not cross. Machines with the power and discretion to take lives without human involvement should be prohibited by international law," AFP quoted the world leaders as saying.

A movement called the 'Campaign to Stop Killer Robots' has also been formed and a vote on the topic is expected to take place in the UN General Assembly in October.

Robots have increasingly featured in various capacity to make life easier for humans and their usefulness is undeniable but what is also equally neccessary is to bring them under human control when it comes to war and weaponry so as to not unleash destruction and death from where there is no coming back.