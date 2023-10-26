A 'nightmare scenario' hurricane batters Mexico's western coast

“I’m mostly resigned,” said Priscila Villicaña, 31, a lawyer whose family lives in Acapulco. Speaking on the phone from Monterrey, México, Villicaña said that about 1:30 a.m. she had heard from her parents’ neighbors, who said the strong winds had ripped off the roofs of buildings and broke windows in downtown Acapulco, an area that, she said, is not usually flooded.