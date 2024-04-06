Action ordered against senior Pakistani police officials for 'negligence' in attack on Chinese nationals: Minister

Lahore: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered disciplinary action against four senior police officials for their "negligence" after an inquiry committee probing the suicide attack, which killed five Chinese engineers and their Pakistani driver, submitted its report, the information minister said on Saturday.

Last Tuesday, a vehicle-borne suicide bomber targeted the convoy of Chinese engineers in the remote Besham area of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when they were being driven to a construction site of the Dasu Hydroelectric power station in Kohistan district of the same province.

Five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver were killed in the attack.