Actor Chloe Grace Moretz comes out as gay in Instagram post endorsing Kamala Harris for US president

<p>Los Angeles: Actor Chloe Grace Moretz has come out as a "gay woman" as she endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris for the upcoming 2024 election.</p>.<p>The actor, popular for films such as <em>Kick-Ass</em>, <em>Hugo</em>, <em>Carrie</em>, and <em>Greta</em>, said she voted early and for Harris.</p>.<p>"I believe in the need for legal protections that protects the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman. We need protections in this country and to have access to the care we need and deserve (sic)" Moretz said in an Instagram post.</p>.<p>There is so much on the line this election, she added.</p>.<p>"I believe the government has no right over my body as a woman, and that the decisions over my body should come ONLY from myself and my doctor. Kamala Harris will protect that for us...</p>.<p>"SO… Are you voting early? Let's get a plan together to get to your polling place with your friends! Go to IWillVote.com to figure out the best plan for you." Moretz, 27, also shared a photo of an "I Voted Early" sticker on her jeans.</p>.<p>This is the first time the actor has publicly revealed her sexual orientation. She has been rumoured to be dating model Kate Harrison since 2018. </p>