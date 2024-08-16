After 19 years, a Hong Kong panda finally gives birth

Ying Ying and Le Le, her mate at Ocean Park, had earlier drawn attention when they mated naturally in 2020 for the first time after 13 years of trying in captivity. At the time, the amusement park and zoo was closed to visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic. In the months that followed, Ying Ying was sluggish, and her appetite was diminished, raising hopes that she could have been pregnant, but the park later said she was not expecting after all.