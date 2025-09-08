<p>The alleged relationship between Astronomer CEO Andy Bryon and HR Kristin Cabot went viral on social media not so long ago when the two were captured on 'Kiss Cam' at a Coldplay concert.</p><p>The clip of them hugging each other went viral on the internet, after which the CEO resigned from the company.</p><p>In a recent development, the former HR head of the company has filed a divorce petition from her husband Andrew Cabot as per a <a href="https://nypost.com/2025/09/06/us-news/coldplay-kiss-cam-mistress-kristin-cabot-files-for-divorce-from-husband-andrew-cabot/">report </a>by the <em>New York Post</em>.</p><p>The report however suggested that the couple had hurdles in their relationship long before the Coldplay concert incident.</p>.Astronomer hires Chris Martin's ex Gwyneth Paltrow after Kiss Cam scandal at Coldplay concert.<p>On August 13, Kristin filed the papers to dissolve their marriage at a court in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The publication reported that for Andrew Cabot this will be his third divorce. Cabot is the CEO of a family company Privateer Rum. </p><p>As per another <a href="https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-15070455/Woman-caught-Coldplay-kiss-cam-divorcing-husband-thats-not-end-fallout-No-wonder-simmering-ex-tells-Hes-money-obsessed-ego-maniac-Thats-call-karma.html?login&signinStatus=authenticated&signinMethod=password&dataCaptured=false&flowVariant=standard_signin_nosubscribe%C2%B6m_code=gk0ry7pgkb8u6f76clyd%C2%B6m_state=eyJyZW1lbWJlck1lIjp0cnVlLCJyZWdTb3VyY2UiOiJwYXl3YWxsIiwicmFuZG9tU3RhdGUiOiIzZjFiYmI4Yi0wN2Y3LTQ1ZjMtOTlmNS05OTE2NzljODlmYjcifQ%3D%3D%C2%B6m_info=%7B%22signinStatus%22%3A%22authenticated%22%2C%22signinMethod%22%3A%22password%22%2C%22dataCaptured%22%3Afalse%2C%22flowVariant%22%3A%22standard_signin_nosubscribe%22%7D%C2%B6m__host=www.dailymail.co.uk%C2%B6m_geolocation=row&base_fe_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dailymail.co.uk%2F&validation_fe_uri=%2Fregistration%2Fp%2Fapi%2Ffield%2Fvalidation%2F&check_user_fe_uri=registration%2Fp%2Fapi%2Fuser%2Fuser_check%2F&isMobile=false">report </a>by <em>The Daily Mail</em>, Andrew Cabot's ex-wife Julia said that after the kiss cam controversy, she texted Andrew who said "her (Kristin) life is nothing to do with me". </p><p>She added that the couple shared a house and were married. "I would not say say he is a husband material," Julia said. She even commented on Kristin, who has also married twice saying, "She does not seem like a wife material either".</p>.<p>Earlier, Bryon's wife Megan Kerrigan, as per media reports, dropped her surname from her Facebook profile before deactivating it.</p><p>Following which, Bryon's wife revealed some more details about him, which started a new controversy.</p><p>Megan <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/after-kiss-cam-scandal-ex-astronomer-ceo-lands-in-onlyfans-controversy-wife-leaks-chats-3671846">leaked private messages</a> between Bryon and Sophie Rain, a creator on 'OnlyFans', who is also member of 'Bop House', a collective of influencers, a report stated.</p><p>Bryon used a messaging app called 'Fista' and paid $40,000 for "explicit video calls with Rain", according to alleged screenshots shared by Megan.</p>