AI, cloud funding in US, Europe and Israel to hit $79 bln in 2024, Accel says

<p>Stockholm: Funding of artificial intelligence and cloud companies in the US, Europe and Israel is rising after three years of decline and is estimated to hit $79.2 billion by the end of the year, venture capital firm Accel said in a report on Wednesday.</p><p>That is a 27% increase over 2023's $62.5 billion, and investments involving generative AI companies represent about 40% of the 2024 figure.</p><p>"The tectonic shift we are seeing with AI right now is bigger than anything that we have seen in the past, be it broadband or mobile or cloud," Philippe Botteri, a partner at Accel, said in an interview.</p><p>Of the $56 billion invested in generative AI in 2023 and 2024 combined, about 80% has gone into U.S. companies versus 20% for Europe and Israel. Two-thirds of the AI funding, or $37 billion, has been invested into companies building foundation models, Accel said.</p>.AI-led firms see remarkable growth; outpace peers with higher revenue, productivity: Report.<p>Microsoft-backed OpenAI raised $6.6 billion earlier this month, Elon Musk's xAI raised $6 billion in May, and Anthropic received $4 billion from Amazon.</p><p>While OpenAI, Anthropic, and xAI led the funding rounds in the U.S., Mistral, Aleph Alpha and DeepL got the most funding in Europe.</p><p>About $25 billion was invested in private GenAI companies in the U.S. this year versus $6.4 billion in Europe, Botteri said.</p><p>However, funding in Europe is growing at a faster rate, as in 2023, generative AI investment in Europe was just $2.4 billion, a fraction of the $22.4 billion in the U.S.</p><p>Beyond AI, the outlook is not as bright, and the era of high software growth has been replaced by a focus on profitability, Accel said.</p>