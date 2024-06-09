Ambrey says cargo ship hit by missile southeast of Yemen's Aden

Cairo: British security firm Ambrey said on Sunday an Antigua and Barbuda-flagged general cargo ship was struck by a missile 83 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's Aden and caught fire before it was contained.

Earlier, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a report from a captain of a vessel on an incident 80 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's Aden.

UKMTO said it also received a report from a master of a vessel about another incident 70 nautical miles southwest of Aden.

The Houthi militia, which controls the most populous parts of Yemen and is aligned with Iran, has attacked ships off its coast for months, saying it is acting in solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israel in Gaza.

"The ship was heading southwest along the Gulf of Aden at speed 8.2kts when the forward station was struck by a missile. A fire started but was neutralised," Ambrey said in an advisory note.