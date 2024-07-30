Opposition says 'proof of winning polls' after Venezuelan protests against Maduro

Caracas: Venezuela's opposition said it had voting-tally proof it had won the election claimed by President Nicolas Maduro, as anti-government protests erupted across the country, with police firing tear gas to disperse protesters in the capital Caracas.

Protesters took to the streets after Maduro was declared winner of the disputed poll, including near the presidential Miraflores palace in Caracas.

Many staged "cacerolazo" demonstrations across the country - a traditional Latin American protest in which people bang pots and pans. Some who later marched took their pots and pans with them.

"I don’t want gold, I don’t want CLAP (the government food aid programme), I want Nicolas (Maduro) to leave," chanted protesters banging pots.

Many rode motorbikes and jammed streets or draped themselves in the Venezuelan flag, while others covered their faces with scarves as protection against tear gas.

In Caracas, heavily armed police sent protesters running when they fired tear gas to disperse a crowd, while other police erected barriers with long shields and batons.