Amid rumours of divorce with Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik marries Pak actor Sana Javed

The former cricketer's post has taken netizens by surprise. He had married Mirza in 2010. The couple have a son together, Izhaan, who was born in 2018.

Multiple media reports suggested that, on Wednesday, Sania Mirza had herself hinted at a discord in her marriage when she posted a story on Instagram. According to Hindustan Times, the story read, "Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely."

Mirza had bid adieu to tennis in February 2023 in Dubai. She has won six Grand Slams in her career.

She was also appointed mentor of Women's Premier League (WPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore