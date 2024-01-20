JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Amid rumours of divorce with Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik marries Pak actor Sana Javed

The former cricketer's post has taken netizens by surprise. He had married Mirza in 2010. The couple have a son together, Izhaan, who was born in 2018.
Last Updated 20 January 2024, 07:27 IST

Follow Us

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik has married actor Sana Javed, a post on social media by the former has revealed.

This news comes amid rumours of Malik's divorce with Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza.

Malik's post on social media comes with the caption: "And we created you in pairs".

The former cricketer's post has taken netizens by surprise. He had married Mirza in 2010. The couple have a son together, Izhaan, who was born in 2018.

Multiple media reports suggested that, on Wednesday, Sania Mirza had herself hinted at a discord in her marriage when she posted a story on Instagram. According to Hindustan Times, the story read, "Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely."

Mirza had bid adieu to tennis in February 2023 in Dubai. She has won six Grand Slams in her career.

She was also appointed mentor of Women's Premier League (WPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 January 2024, 07:27 IST)
World newsPakistanSania MirzaTrendingShoaib Malik

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT