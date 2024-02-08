Amnesty International calls Pak’s internet suspension on election day ‘blunt attack’ on freedom of expression

Islamabad: Amnesty International on Thursday described Pakistan’s decision to suspend mobile internet services throughout the day as the country held its general elections a “blunt attack on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly”.

In a statement, the UK-based international rights watchdog's South Asia office urged the Pakistan authorities to “urgently lift the blanket restrictions on access to the internet”.

Livia Saccardi, Interim Deputy Director for South Asia at Amnesty International, said, “The decision to suspend telecommunications and mobile internet services on an election day is a blunt attack on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.”

She said it is reckless to impede access to information as people head out to polling stations on the heels of “devastating bomb blasts” and what has been an “intense crackdown on the opposition” in the lead-up to the elections. Saccardi said “unwarranted restrictions” on the dissemination of information are in breach of people’s human rights at this critical time in Pakistan.