Another accurate Simpsons prediction? Social media flooded with speculations after Trump attack

In a shocking incident, multiple gun shots rattled Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign rally in USA's Pennsylvania on Sunday morning (IST). Although the 78-year-old did not suffer any major injuries, blood was seen dripping down Trump's face as a bullet brushed past the top of his right ear. The world is still reeling after what is being perceived as a possible assassination attempt on the former US president.
In the aftermath of the attack, what seems to be intriguing netizens is an episode from the famous sitcom 'The Simpsons' - which, as per many social media users, had predicted the attack on Donald Trump.
The show 'The Simpsons' is known for its accurate predictions of important (sometimes infamous) real-world events. Therefore, netizens couldn't help but speculate the possibility of another uncanny Simpsons prediction, this time involving the attack on Donald Trump.
"The Simpsons’ prediction for 2024: In an episode from 1998, they predicted an economic crisis, nuclear war, the death of President Donald Trump, and the appointment of a woman as president. The Simpsons know… they don’t predict; they tell us the truth in advance. Is this our future?!", an 'X' user wrote.
The Simpsons’ prediction for 2024:
In an episode from 1998, they predicted an economic crisis, nuclear war, the death of President Donald Trump, and the appointment of a woman as president.
"This world must be scripted. How the f*** did The Simpsons predict what happened to Trump today? #Trump #DonaldTrump #BidenHarris2024", posted another 'X' user, expressing their disbelief.
Another 'X' user said, "The Simpsons actually predicted Donald Trump's assassination attempt".
"NO WAY THE SIMPSONS PREDICTED DONALD TRUMP GETTING SHOT", read another tweet.
One 'X' user posted, "Simpsons got some explaining to do #trump shot Can't make this stuff up".
Another X user shared multiple stills from the Simpsons episode which is thought have made the Trump prediction in 1998.
The list of alleged accurate predictions from the 'The Simpsons' includes the winning of the Nobel prize of a Finnish economist, the mass of the Higgs Boson particle, the candidacy and eventual election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, among many others.