Another complaint filed with Bangladesh's tribunal against Sheikh Hasina, 23 others

Dhaka: A fresh complaint was filed on Tuesday with Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal accusing deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 23 others of committing crimes against humanity and genocide during a rally by an Islamist group in May 2013.

Supreme Court lawyer Gazi MH Tamim filed the complaint on behalf of Mufti Harun Ijahar Chowdhury, joint secretary general (education and law) of Hefajat-e-Islam, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

"We registered the complaint, and thus the investigation has started from today," Ataur Rahman, deputy director (admin) of the investigation agency, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.