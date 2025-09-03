Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Around 261 elected representatives in foreign countries have their roots in India

There are 29 countries which have elected representatives with Indian origin.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 07:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2025, 07:29 IST
India NewsWorld news

Follow us on :

Follow Us