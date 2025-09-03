Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Applied Materials leases 8 lakh sq ft office space for Rs 855 crore in ITPB

The leased space covers the ground and 15 upper floors in the ITPB-Endeavour complex, managed by Information Technology Park Limited (ITPL), at a montly rent of Rs 74 per sq ft.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 11:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2025, 11:25 IST
Business NewsBengaluruKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us