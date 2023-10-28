JOIN US
Homeworld

At least 16 dead in Kazakhstan mine fire

Last Updated 28 October 2023, 06:39 IST

Almaty: At least 16 people have died in a mine fire in Kazakhstan, ArcelorMittal Temirtau, the local unit of the Luxembourg-based steelmaker which operates the mine, said on Saturday.

Eighteen people have sought medical help, it said in a statement. Of the 252 people at the Kostenko mine, 205 had been evacuated and 31 had not been located by 10 am (0400 GMT), the company said.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who expressed condolences to victims' families, ordered his cabinet to stop investment cooperation with the ArcelorMittal Temirtau.

