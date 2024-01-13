At least 17 killed, dozens injured in mudslide in northwest Colombia

Bogota: A mudslide brought on by heavy rains in northwest Colombia killed at least 17 people and injured 35, authorities said on Saturday.

The mudslide, which happened Friday afternoon, covered a busy highway that connects the cities of Quibdo and Medellin in the Pacific province of Choco. An unknown number of people are still missing as mud completely engulfed several cars on the road, authorities said.

"So far 17 bodies have been recovered from the area of the tragedy," the government of Choco said on its X account, adding that injured people were brought to hospitals in the area.