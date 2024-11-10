Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

At least 23 killed in Israeli strike on Lebanon's Almat, ministry says

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which says it is targeting Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.
Reuters
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 14:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 14:27 IST
World newsIsraelLebanon

Follow us on :

Follow Us