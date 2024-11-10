At least 23 killed in Israeli strike on Lebanon's Almat, ministry says

<p>At least 23 people, including seven children, were killed and six others injured in an Israeli strike on Almat in Lebanon's Mount Lebanon province, the country's health ministry said on Sunday, adding that the death toll was likely to climb.</p><p>Three people were also killed and two others wounded in an Israeli strike on Mashghara in the western part of Lebanon's Bekaa Valley late on Saturday, while one person was killed and four others injured in a strike on Sahmar, also in western Bekaa, that occurred the same night, the health ministry added.</p><p>There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which says it is targeting Hezbollah militants in Lebanon. </p>