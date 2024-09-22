At least 4 killed, 20 injured in Alabama mass shooting; suspect(s) still at large

At least four people were killed and more than 20 injured in Birmingham, Alabama, after multiple suspected shooters opened fire in a nightlife area in the US city.

According to reports by AP and AFP, the incident took place after 11 pm on Saturday night, when multiple people were found shot on 20th Street near Magnolia Avenue in the Five Points South area in Birmingham.

Three victims were prounounced dead on the spot while a fourth person was pronounced dead at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital.

The area where the shooting happened is a vibrant nightlife area, with multiple entertainment venues , restaurants, and bars, and drew large crowds on weekends.