At least 5 killed in a blast at Jose Cuervo tequila plant in Mexico

Mexico City: An explosion at a Jose Cuervo tequila plant in central Mexico killed at least five company workers and forced the evacuation of tourists from the area in the spirit's hometown of Tequila, the head of the state's emergency services said on Tuesday.

Victor Hugo Roldan, the chief of emergency services and firefighters in Jalisco state, told Reuters the blast occurred in a 500,000-litre tank at the plant, and the resulting fire was put out by company personnel.

At least two other tanks at the facility, operated by the world's largest tequila maker Becle, also collapsed, he said.