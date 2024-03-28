At least 8 killed in Israeli strikes on south Lebanon: Report

At least eight people including Hezbollah fighters have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, security sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Five were killed in a strike on the border village of Tair Harfa and a strike shortly afterward that hit a restaurant in the border town of Naqura killed at least another three people, the security sources and official Lebanese media said.

Iran-backed Hezbollah said it had launched dozens of rockets over the border at Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel early on Wednesday in response to deadly Israeli air strikes on the village of Hebbariyeh in southern Lebanon a day earlier.