At least 9 killed as Israel begins major military operation in West Bank

Jerusalem: Hundreds of Israeli troops mounted unusually broad overnight raids in the occupied West Bank, Israeli officials said Wednesday, targeting Palestinian militants after what they called months of rising attacks. At least nine people were killed, and an Israeli military official said the operation was continuing.

The raids followed months of escalating Israeli operations in the occupied territory, where nearly 3 million Palestinians live under Israeli military rule. Israel has arrested thousands of Palestinians suspected of involvement in armed groups since the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attacks, an increasingly deadly campaign that has unfolded alongside its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Despite the toll in the West Bank — over 500 Palestinians killed since Oct. 7, according to the United Nations — the raids have failed to tamp down the armed groups. They have also further immiserated Palestinians in the territory, who saw Israeli bulldozers tear up roads early Wednesday and feared being caught in the crossfire.