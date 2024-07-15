At least four killed, 10 injured in mass shooting at nightclub in Birmingham, US

At least four people were killed and 10 injured in a shooting at a nightclub in Birmingham in the US, the local police department said on Sunday.

The shooter, however, is yet to be apprehended.

"At approximately 11:08 pm, North Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of Multiple People Shot at a nightclub in the 3400 Block of 27th Street North," the police said, providing details.

"The preliminary investigation suggests there was a birthday party being held at the nightclub. We believe an altercation ensued inside the nightclub. After the altercation (unknown time frame) at least one suspect drove by in a vehicle and fired shots from the street into the nightclub. Detectives are working to determine if the shooting stemmed from the altercation," the cops added.

The deceased have been identified as Lerandus Anderson (24), Stevie McGhee (39), Markeisha Gettings (42), and Angela Weatherspoon (56), police said.