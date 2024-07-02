Sydney University stabbing: Australian police arrests 14-year-old boy

Sydney: Australian police said it had arrested a 14-year-old boy after a stabbing at the University of Sydney on Tuesday morning, which triggered a lockdown of the university buildings.

Emergency crews treated a 22-year-old man, who was taken to a hospital in a serious but stable condition, New South Wales state police said in a statement.

The alleged attacker boarded a bus after the incident and was arrested near a hospital, police said. There is no ongoing risk to the community, and the victim and the alleged attacker were not known to each other, it said.

A University of Sydney spokesperson said a police operation was underway at its Camperdown campus and that police would remain on campus while investigations continue.