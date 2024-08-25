Australia police say 4 people injured in Sydney stabbing attack

Sydney: Australian police said on Sunday that four people including a police officer were injured in a mass stabbing in Sydney, the latest in a series of stabbing attacks in the city this year.

Police said in a statement on Sunday morning that four people were "injured following a crash and suspected stabbing a short time ago".

"There is definitely an incident in Engadine," a police spokesperson said, referring to a suburb in the south of the city of around 5 million people.