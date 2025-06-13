Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Austrian shooter posted online just before school massacre: Reports

Police described the Austrian as an introvert and an avid player of online shooting games who had largely withdrawn from the outside world before he carefully planned Tuesday's attack.
Reuters
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 11:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 11:08 IST
World newsAustria

Follow us on :

Follow Us