Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'Pope Francis Yunus 3Zero Club' launched in Rome

The three Zs stand for zero poverty, zero unemployment, and zero net carbon emissions.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 02:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2024, 02:30 IST
World newsPope FrancisMuhammad Yunus

Follow us on :

Follow Us