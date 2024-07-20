Bangladesh army enforces curfew as student-led protests spiral

Dhaka: Bangladesh soldiers patrolled Dhaka's deserted streets on Saturday amid a curfew to quell deadly students-led protests against government job quotas that have killed more than 100 people this week.

A suspension on internet and text message services has remained in place since Thursday, cutting off Bangladesh from the world as police cracked down on protests that have continued despite a ban on public gatherings.

The violent clashes have killed at least 105 people and injured thousands this week, according to data from hospitals across Bangladesh. The Dhaka Medical College Hospital received 27 dead bodies on Friday between 5 pm to 7 pm.