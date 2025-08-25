Menu
Homeworld

Bangladesh interim govt will hand over power to elected govt after elections in February: Yunus

Yunus made the remarks while addressing a three-day international conference titled "Stakeholders' Dialogue: Takeaways to the High-Level Conference on Rohingya Situation" in Cox's Bazar.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 16:18 IST
Published 25 August 2025, 16:18 IST
World newsBangladeshMuhammad Yunus

