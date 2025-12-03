<p>Dhaka: In a rare joint public visit, the chiefs of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangladesh">Bangladesh</a>'s three armed services met ailing former prime minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/khaleda-zia">Khaleda Zia</a> at the hospital where she is undergoing treatment, according to the military's media wing on Wednesday.</p><p>Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Navy Chief Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan, and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan visited Zia at Evercare Hospital on Tuesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) said in a brief statement.</p><p>According to news portal <em>bdnews24.com</em>, their vehicles were seen entering the hospital's main gate around 9 pm. The three service chiefs stayed inside briefly and left shortly after 9:20 pm.</p><p>Quoting Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan, the state-run <em>BSS</em> news agency said the chiefs spoke with Zia's family members and her medical team, and offered prayers for her recovery.</p>.Security tightened at Dhaka hospital as Chinese medics join efforts to treat Khaleda Zia.<p>Later in the night, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman also visited the 80-year-old ailing BNP chairperson.</p><p>The three-time prime minister was admitted to the private hospital on November 23 after being diagnosed with infections affecting her heart and lungs.</p><p>She was moved to the coronary care unit four days later as her complications worsened.</p><p>Her condition deteriorated further, and she was placed on ventilation on Sunday night, BNP Vice-Chairman Advocate Ahmed Aazam Khan had said.</p><p>Security was tightened around Zia on early Tuesday after the interim government on Monday declared her a “very, very important person”, enabling the deployment of the Special Security Force (SSF) for her protection.</p><p>Zia is currently staying in a cabin on the fourth floor, where surrounding cabins have been vacated as part of heightened security protocols.</p><p>Special prayers for Zia's recovery are being held across Bangladesh, including in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Barishal, Sylhet and Mymensingh, by BNP units and supporters.</p><p>Many supporters also took to social media to post prayers and messages wishing her a swift recovery.</p><p>BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed told reporters late Monday that Zia's son and BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, who has been living in self-exile in London for over a decade, “will return to Bangladesh soon”.</p><p>His remarks followed a meeting of the BNP’s top decision-making body, which also discussed the current political situation and strategies for the upcoming election campaign.</p><p>BNP has re-emerged as the frontrunner in Bangladesh's changed political landscape after a student-led violent street protest toppled then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government on August 5, 2024</p><p>According to BNP leaders, Rahman, who has been in London since 2008, is awaiting the issuance of a new Bangladeshi passport, as he is unwilling to use a one-time travel pass offered by the interim government.</p><p>At a press conference on Monday, Election Commission Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said Rahman is not registered as a voter in Bangladesh but may do so if permitted by the EC.</p>