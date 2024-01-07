Bangladesh's bloody history and saga of its elections

Bangladesh is holding its General elections today. Pollsters believe that the outcome of the elections will be quite one-sided, and the results are all but certain. The incumbent PM Sheikh Hasina and her party Awami League (AL) are eyeing their fourth straight term as the main Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) are boycotting the polls.

Notably, BNP’s qualms about the fairness of Bangladesh’s electoral process has historical baggage. Very few elections in Bangladesh have been considered free and fair by all parties involved. In fact, no election held under a partisan government has been unblemished from accusations of impropriety.

In this article, we'll discuss about the timeline of Bangladesh's elections over the years and the key events that took place against the backdrop.