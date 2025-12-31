Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Bank fraud case: ED attaches Rs 150 crore worth property near Buckingham Palace in London

The ED conducted raids in this case on December 23 and seized some documents and devices.
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 10:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 December 2025, 10:30 IST
World newsUKLondonEDPMLABank fraudBuckingham Palace

Follow us on :

Follow Us