Banquet outside victim's house: How Chinese murderer celebrated release from prison after 20 yrs

<p>A Chinese man, who was convicted of murder and was released after spending 20 years in prison for his crime, celebrated his freedom in front of the victim's residence which angered the family.</p><p>According to a <a href="https://www.scmp.com/news/people-culture/trending-china/article/3287585/china-killer-holds-celebratory-banquet-outside-victims-home-after-20-year-jail-angers-family?module=top_story&pgtype=section" rel="nofollow">report</a> by the <em>South China Morning Post</em>, he celebrated his release by holding a banquet and bursting firecrackers outside the victim's house.</p><p>Videos of the provocative behaviour went viral after the victim's son who is known as 'Kailiang Rensheng' on social media shared them on a Chinese video platform Douyin.</p><p>The son whose surname is Xiang, is from Mianyang, Sichuan province in Southwestern China.</p><p>Xiang lost his father 15 years ago in a brutal murder by three perpetrators, right in their neighbourhood.</p><p>Xiang's father who was 39 at the time of his killing, was murdered in his bedroom and set ablaze using petrol to eliminate any evidence.</p><p>According to the publication's report, Xiang never got to see his father's remains as his family tried to shield him from the trauma at that time as after the murder too, the family constantly received threats and were under the killers' surveillance.</p><p>Xiang reacted to the theories which revolved around his father's involvement in unethical things saying that there was a dispute between his father's relatives and the mastermind behind the murder.</p><p>According to <em>SCMP</em>, his father had once intervened in an argument leading to a prejudice amongst the killers against him.</p><p>It came to Xiang's knowledge on November 14, 2024, that the killer was released after 20 years of imprisonment.</p><p>Xiang who now works in Shenzhen hurried back to his hometown only to witness an event having 18 banquet tables lined up in front of his house, by the convict.</p><p>According to <em>SCMP</em>, Xiang said, "If I had the chance, I'd like to talk to the killer. Not to vent my anger, but to understand why he made the choice that brought so much pain to two families. But on the day of his release, I was met with blatant provocation and overwhelming malice."</p><p>Xiang filed a report against the celebration after which local officials and police immediately intervened to stop it and conducted educational sessions with the convict and his family.</p><p>Reportedly both the parties have asserted that they wish to avoid any further conflict.</p>