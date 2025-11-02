Menu
Homeworld

Barack Obama calls Mamdani, praises campaign ahead of New York mayoral election

Mamdani, a Uganda-born state assembly member, has polled well ahead of his main rival, former Governor Andrew Cuomo, ahead of the November 4 general election.
Last Updated : 02 November 2025, 00:34 IST
Published 02 November 2025, 00:34 IST
World newsNew YorkBarack Obama

