Biden and Trump trade blame at US border in dueling election-year visits

"Here's what I would say to Mr Trump:...Instead of telling members of Congress to block this legislation, join me, or I'll join you, in telling the Congress to pass this bipartisan security bill," he added, saying his proposed measures would speed up the asylum process and deter crossings.

Trump, who looks set to face Biden in what polls predict will be a close election on November 5, was briefed by officials with Texas Governor Greg Abbott at the river before speaking at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, where border-crossers have posed a major problem for authorities in recent months.

"This is a Biden invasion over the past three years," Trump said, in an example of the increasingly inflammatory language he has used to describe the border issue and slam his rival's record.

He pledged to bring back policies in place during his term in office, including the "Remain in Mexico" policy that required some migrants to wait in Mexico for the outcome of their U.S. immigration cases.

Several hundred Trump supporters gathered on street corners in an area overlooking Shelby Park, an area that has been commandeered to block migrants crossing illegally, carrying “Make America Great Again” and “Never Surrender” flags.

Biden took office in 2021 promising to reverse the hardline immigration policies of Trump, who was in office from 2017 to early 2021, but has since toughened his own approach.

Under pressure from Republicans who accuse him of failing to control the border, Biden called on Congress last year to provide more enforcement funding and said he would "shut down the border" if given new authority to turn back migrants.

The White House is also considering using executive authority to deny more migrants asylum at the border, a source familiar with the matter has said.

Biden was joined by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who Republican lawmakers have narrowly voted to impeach over his handling of the border, a move unlikely to succeed in the Democratic-led Senate.

"This visit is focused on the work that we do, not the rhetoric of others," Mayorkas told reporters on Air Force One.

RISING CONCERN FOR VOTERS

A Reuters-Ipsos poll from Jan. 31 found rising concern among Americans about immigration, with 17% of respondents listing it as the most important problem facing the U.S. today, up sharply from 11% in December.

It was the top concern of Republican respondents, with 36% citing it as their main worry, above the 29% who cited the economy.