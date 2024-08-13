Biden, European allies discuss Middle East tensions, Gaza ceasefire

Washington: US President Joe Biden spoke on Monday to the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the UK to discuss de-escalating tensions in the Middle East and a ceasefire in Gaza, the White House said.

In a joint statement released by the White House on Monday, the leaders of all five countries said they endorsed a call from the United States, Qatar and Egypt for a renewal of talks for a Gaza ceasefire to conclude a deal as soon as possible.

President Joe Biden laid out a three-phase ceasefire proposal in an address on May 31. Washington and regional mediators have since tried arranging the Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal but have run into repeated obstacles.

Egypt, the United States and Qatar have scheduled a new round of ceasefire negotiations for Thursday.

Monday's joint statement stressed "there is no further time to lose." It also expressed support for Israel against any Iranian threat while urging distribution and delivery of aid to Gaza.